हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Michael Jackson

Remembering Michael Jackson: From Beat it to Thriller, here are the King of Pop's best songs

Today marks the King of Pop's 60th Birth anniversary.

Remembering Michael Jackson: From Beat it to Thriller, here are the King of Pop&#039;s best songs

New Delhi: Michael Jackson is a name that will be remembered by the generations to come. The 'King of Pop' left was born on August 29, 1958 and today marks his 60th birth anniversary. The MJ fever is running high today with fans remembering the icon with teary eyes.

On the occasion of his 60th Birth anniversary, here are some of the best songs of the King of Pop!

1. Thriller

This 14-minute short film was a massive hit when it was released. Directed by John Landis, thriller was hailed as the greatest music video of all times!

2. Bad

This is the tale of urban and racial challenges in the 1980s. In the year 2014, 'Bad' was named the second greatest of Michael's short films by Rolling Stone.

3. Billie Jean

Directed by Steve Barron, the short film broke records! This was a part of the album 'Thriller' and was also released as a single in the year 1983.

4. Beat It

We still can't stop grooving to the tunes of 'Beat it' which the world first listened in the year 1982. The song is still played widely and is much-loved by people!

5. Black or White

Released in the year 1991, 'Black or White' featured some electrifying dance moves. The song's lyrics echo racial and cultural unity and are simply heart touching.

Tags:
Michael JacksonHappy Birthday Michael JacksonMJBest of MJBest songs Michael Jackson

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close