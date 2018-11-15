हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza offers song to Dharmesh in his next film

This would be Dharmesh's third film project with Remo.

Remo D&#039;Souza offers song to Dharmesh in his next film

Mumbai: National Award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'souza has offered dancer Dharmesh Yelande a chance to choreograph a song for his upcoming dance based movie, tentatively titled as "ABCD 3".

The announcement was made by Remo after seeing Dharmesh's creativity and a brilliant concept of using a single camera in one of the performances on the stage of StarPlus dance reality show "Dance+ 4".

Remo said in a statement: "As a filmmaker, when you watch something of this level, the respect for the artiste grows manifold. The way conceptualisation and execution of this act is done by Dharmesh and his team is unbelievable! What I saw on the stage was beyond any comparison and I asked him to choreograph one song for my next film." 

This would be Dharmesh's third film project with Remo after "ABCD - Anybody Can Dance" and its sequel "ABCD 2". The film will reportedly feature Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif.

 

