'Saanson Ke' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' will touch your heart – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' has turned out to be the first Rs 100 crore movie at the Box Office in 2017. Even its music is being appreciated by the audience. The filmmakers recently released it latest track 'Saanson Ke' online.

'Saanson Ke' has been penned by lyricist Manoj Yadav on the tunes of Aheer for JAM8. It has been sung by ace vocalist KK.

"My favourite song from Raees. Even better in the film I think. Hope u all like it," SRK tweeted. Watch for ourself:

Saanson ke kisi ek mod par, mili thi tu zindagi... Meri dost banke. Morose but melodious, really like this song. https://t.co/laYenEiT3I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

'Raees' is set against the backdrop of alcohol prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the liquor industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, SRK essays the title role and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

'Raees' was released on January 25 this year.