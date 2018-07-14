हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Sanjay Dutt stuns us in 'Baba Theme' song—Watch

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's next outing, 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster' is high on the buzzword and after the power-packed trailer, the excitement for the film has reached new heights. The film stars Dutt playing the role of a gangster and Jimmy Sheirgill in the role of Saheb. 'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3' created quite a spark ever since the first look was out and since then it has been hard to wait for the release. Sanjay Dutt intrigued us all in the first look posters of the film. 

Now, the film's first song, titled 'Baba Theme' song has been unveiled by the makers. Dutt as the gangster stuns us all in this song which is penned and sung by Revant Shergill. The Rap in the song has been written by D'evil (Dhaval Parab).

Check it out right here:

The movie is slated to release on July 27. Can't wait for the date? We feel the same way!

The film looks like a perfect birthday gift for Sanju Baba, who celebrates his birthday on July 29. The previous two outings of 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' have been successful and received a positive word of mouth publicity. The first instalment released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill as Saheb, Mahie Gill as his Biwi and Randeep Hooda as the gangster-lover.

The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is produced by Rahul Mittra. It also stars Chitrangada and Mahi Gill in pivotal roles.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's last directorial venture was 'Raag Desh' which got critical acclaim.

