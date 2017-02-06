Salim-Sulaiman to work on projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance
IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:34
Pic courtesy: @salim_merchant
New Delhi: Composer composers Salim and Sulaiman are excited to work on a few projects under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After their meeting, the siblings posted a photo of the trio on Twitter on Monday.
Salim Merchant captioned it: "It was indeed a pleasure meeting our honourable PM. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance."
Sulaiman also wrote about the meeting.
The duo has scored for films like ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Fashion’.
They have enthralled audiences across the world with their live concerts. They even performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2010.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 15:34
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar party together- Watch
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will make Holi more colourful - WATCH title song
- 'Beauty and the Beast' theme song: Not so good, respond fans
- ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan spreads Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Halka Halka’ magic – WATCH
- 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song from Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 2' must be watched!
- 'Saanson Ke' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' will touch your heart – Watch