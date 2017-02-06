Salim-Sulaiman to work on projects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance

New Delhi: Composer composers Salim and Sulaiman are excited to work on a few projects under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After their meeting, the siblings posted a photo of the trio on Twitter on Monday.

Salim Merchant captioned it: "It was indeed a pleasure meeting our honourable PM. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance."

Sulaiman also wrote about the meeting.

The duo has scored for films like ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Fashion’.

They have enthralled audiences across the world with their live concerts. They even performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2010.