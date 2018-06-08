हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and 'Race 3' gang jazz up 'Party Chale On' song—Watch

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's big gift to fans on Eid!

Salman Khan and &#039;Race 3&#039; gang jazz up &#039;Party Chale On&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Race 3'. The film is high on the buzzword and has got fans all excited. 'Race 3' happens to be the perfect Eid gift for Bhaijaan followers. It is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

The makers have released a new track titled 'Party Chale On' which stars the lead actors of the film namely Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. It has been sung by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur.

Watch the song here:

The party number has been all jazzed up by the crazy dance moves of the actors and looks like we have got another peppy party track! The music is composed by Vicky-Hardik while the lyrics are penned by Hardik Acharya. The film is produced by Tips Films.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's big gift to fans on Eid!

 

Tags:
Salman KhanRace 3party chale onparty chale on songsalman newsRemo D'SouzaBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close