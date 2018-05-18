Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry and her sizzling pole dance in 'Hiriye' song will blow your mind—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Race 3', a film by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza. The movie is stylish, high on glamour and thrilling.

The makers released the first track titled 'Hiriye' from 'Race 3' and you will be blown by the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Jacky. The song has been sung by Meet Bros feat. Deep Money and Neha Bhasin.

Watch the song:

The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and music composed by Meet Bros. You can't miss the foot-tapping number and crazy dance moves. Jacky looks gorgeous in white shorts and a lacy top. Her pole dance will keep you glued all the way!

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

The film is set to hit the screens on June 15, 2018—Salman's Eid gift to his fans!