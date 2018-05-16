Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Swag Se Swagat' becomes the most viewed Hindi song on YouTube

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan tasted massive success with his last blockbuster release 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film starring Sallu Bhai and Katrina Kaif broke many records at the Box Office and emerged as a winner all the way.

The film was helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar and released in December 2017. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' songs were a huge hit amongst the viewers. It's peppy dance number 'Swag Se Swagat' has been appreciated much by the fans, and so much so that it has become the most viewed Hindi song on YouTube.

It has garnered 428,118,606 views on the video sharing site racing ahead of Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor's 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' track from 'Befikre' which has 424,177,817 views respectively.

Watch 'Swag Se Swagat' in case you missed:

'Swag Se Swagat' music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar duo and features Salman and Katrina in the lead. The film was a high-octane actioner where the duo performed some kickass stunts. Hollywood stunt director Tom Struthers was roped in to make action scenes look more jaw-dropping.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster hit 'Ek Tha Tiger' which was helmed by Kabir Khan.

The film released on December 22, 2017.