swag se swagat at 500

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Swag Se Swagat' garners 500 Million views on YouTube

The track was much-loved by people when it first released and it even topped the trending list on YouTube.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in December 2017. The movie sent the cash registers ringing as soon as it hit theatres but before the release of the film, the songs created quite a buzz. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' had some of the best songs which still rule our playlists. The first song to be unvieled from the film, 'Swag Se Swagat' has now garnered more than 500 Million views on YouTube!

'Swag Se Swagat' has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin. The foot-tapping number has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Have a look at the song once again right here:

The film, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' not only emerged as one of the top grossers of 2017 but also proved to be Salman's third venture to cross Rs 300 crore milestone. The actor's last three big hits in the Rs 300 crore club happen to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai respectively.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had some kickass action stunts performed by the lead pair which will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hollywood fame stunt master Tom Struthers was roped in for adding an international touch to all the action scenes in the film—and it certainly paid off to be the right decision.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing once again proved to be the best so far.

