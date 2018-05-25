Salman Khan 'Selfish' song featuring Jacqueline, Bobby Deol is a lover's delight—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Bhaijaan Salman Khan is fond of crooning and has lent his voice to hit songs like 'Main Hero Tera', 'Hangover' to name a few. This time he did not sing but instead chose to write the lyrics of the song 'Selfish' which has been used in his upcoming venture 'Race 3'. The sneak-peek of the song was shared the superstar on social media and it looks like perfect mushy romantic number.

It features Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The picturisation is mind-blowing and will make you go wow! 'Selfish' song has been sung by Atif Aslam and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. It has a smooth tone to it and will take you in a different zone altogether.

Watch the song here:

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. It has been helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's, big gift to fans on Eid!