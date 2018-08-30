हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan unveils new Loveratri song sung by Atif Aslam and it is melodious - Watch

Sung by Pakistani singer Aatif Aslam, the song oozes romance both in terms of melody and presentation.  

Mumbai:  Salman Khan took to Twitter Thursday morning to unveil a brand new song from the film Loveratri starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman wrote: "Yeh lo, aa gaya… #Loveratri ka naya gaana… very romantic! #TeraHua! I toh loved it! (sic)."

Sung by Pakistani singer Aatif Aslam, the song oozes romance both in terms of melody and presentation.

Take a look at the video here:

The romantic number is penned and composed by Manoj Muntashir and Tanishk Bagchi respectively.

Salman unveiled the first poster of the film on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year.  The film which will launch Aayush and Warina in Bollywood.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salma Khan.

It is slated to release on September 21, 2018.

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014 in an extravagant ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two are blessed with a son who they have named Ahil.

Interestingly, Salman’s parents – Salim and Salma – celebrate their wedding anniversary on the aforementioned date.

Aayush is the son of politician Anil Sharma, who contested the Himachal assembly election last year from Mandi with a BJP ticket.

Here's wishing Aayush and Warina for their debut film.

