Sanju new song: 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' introduces Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt

The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor is making the right kind of noise much ahead of its release. Now the makers are all set to launch another song from the film. The song titled 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' will provide glimpses of Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt. 

Priya Dutt's character will be essayed by actress Aditi Gautam in the biopic.

The makers took to social media to reveal that the song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' is all set to release on June 10, 2018. They also shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt standing against a wall with a family picture hanging on it. 

We have already seen the glimpses of the song in the trailer suggesting the song to be an emotional track. Earlier, the makers had released a still featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt piquing the interests of the audience.

If we go by the latest still,'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' will revolve around Sanju's struggles and his bond with his family members.

Earlier the director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Moreover, several reports claimed that Hirani even revamped Sanjay's old house where he once lived with his parents. The house doesn't exist anymore but that did not Hirani from replicating Sanjay's childhood home. The filmmaker approached Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt who helped him with photos and videos of their ancestral Bandra home. 

"Rajkumar  Sir wanted to portray Sanjay's life right from childhood as is and hence we all got into recreating the entire set up for the house where Sanjay originally resided with his parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt. The set creation took about 25 days and once it was ready, the cast and crew including the visitors on the sets were shocked and amazed to see the exact replication of the original house," a source told a tabloid. 

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

