हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kar har maidan fateh

Sanju new song out: 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' takes you through the trying times of Sanjay Dutt's life

The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.  

Sanju new song out: &#039;Kar Har Maidan Fateh&#039; takes you through the trying times of Sanjay Dutt&#039;s life

New Delhi: The makers have dropped the second song from Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled 'Sanju' and it has superseded our expectations completely. The song titled 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' depicts Sanjay Kapoor's battle with drug addiction and his bond with his parents, fallout with best friend and a lot more.

Check out the song here:

For those who are saying nobody can pull off Sanjay Dutt better than Sanjay himself should see Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the song. Even before the release of the film, the stellar actor has yet again proved that there isn't anything that he cannot do. The song is an emotional track which takes you through Sanjay Dutt's struggles. We also get to see the glimpses of Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. The emotional track has been rendered by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Earlier the director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Moreover, several reports claimed that Hirani even revamped Sanjay's old house where he once lived with his parents. The house doesn't exist anymore but that did not Hirani from replicating Sanjay's childhood home. The filmmaker approached Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt who helped him with photos and videos of their ancestral Bandra home. 

"Rajkumar  Sir wanted to portray Sanjay's life right from childhood as is and hence we all got into recreating the entire set up for the house where Sanjay originally resided with his parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt. The set creation took about 25 days and once it was ready, the cast and crew including the visitors on the sets were shocked and amazed to see the exact replication of the original house," a source told a tabloid. 

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

The film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.
 

Tags:
Kar har maidan fatehSanju new songSanjay DuttRanbir KapoorSukhwinder SinghShreya Ghosal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close