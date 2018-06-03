हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju new song

Sanju song Badhiya: Ranbir Kapoor as young Sanjay Dutt impresses with his boyish charms

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The first song titled Badhiya from the much-awaited film of the year Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor has been unveiled. The song is a hilarious ode to the 80s Bollywood music in which Ranbir pulls off young Sanjay Dutt effortlessly. Sonam too does a fair job in the music video.

Check out the new song here:

The song 'Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya' provides a glimpse into the love story of Ranbir and Sonam in the film. Set in the eighties backdrop, Badhiya is not just a song but also has a story behind it. As narrated by Ranbir in the song, Sanju's father, actor Sunil Dutt dubious about his son's lip-syncing abilities during his initial days in the film industry. In order to prove his father wrong, Sanju lip-syncs to a female singer's voice in Badhiya and also shows off quirky dance moves along with Sonam.

Badhiya has been rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam while Rohan-Rohan has composed it. The song has been written by Puneet Sharma.

The biopic chronicles the Sanjay Dutt's life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience. 

Ranbir Kapoor's unbelievable transformation in the teaser made it difficult for people to differentiate between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Rajkumar Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor,
