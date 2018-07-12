हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Satyameva Jayate

Satyameva Jayate: 'Paniyon Sa' song shows the romantic chemistry between John Abraham and Aisha Sharma—Watch

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Superstar John Abraham and debutante actress Aisha Sharma starrer 'Satyameva Jayate' has been high on the buzzword. The trailer left us all impressed and the song 'Dilbar' took the internet by the storm. Nora Fatehi's dance moves in the song were absolutely jaw-dropping and the song has been viewed for over 70 million times till now.

The makers have released another song from the film and this one is a romantic number. Titled 'Paniyon Sa', the song showcases the romantic chemistry between John and Aisha. 

Sung by  Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, the song will make you experience the magic of love.

Check out the song right here:

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively. The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. 

The shooting kicked off in March this year and the first look for the film was released in April The film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2018.

The movie will face a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. 

In the meantime, John's last release 'Parmanu' was based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film received a thumbs up from the audience and the critics as well and despite facing stiff competition from biggies like 'Raazi', 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Race 3'.

