Secret Superstar's first song, 'Main Kaun Hoon' released-- WATCH

Aamir Khan's next, 'Secret Superstar' has the audience curious about the story of a young girl played by Zaira Wasim who wants to become a singer but faces oppression from her father.

The first song of the movie has finally been released and it certainly was worth the wait! Sung by the incredibly talented Meghna Mishra who is just 16 years old, the song creates magic the moment one hears it.

The lyrics are by Kausar Munir and music is by Amit Trivedi.

Here is the song:

'Secret Superstar' will hit the theaters on October 19, 2017.

