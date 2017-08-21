close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Secret Superstar's first song, 'Main Kaun Hoon' released-- WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:23
Secret Superstar&#039;s first song, &#039;Main Kaun Hoon&#039; released-- WATCH
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Aamir Khan's next, 'Secret Superstar' has the audience curious about the story of a young girl played by Zaira Wasim who wants to become a singer but faces oppression from her father.

The first song of the movie has finally been released and it certainly was worth the wait! Sung by the incredibly talented  Meghna Mishra who is just 16 years old, the song creates magic the moment one hears it. 

The lyrics are by Kausar Munir and music is by Amit Trivedi. 

Here is the song:

'Secret Superstar' will hit the theaters on October 19, 2017.
 

TAGS

Secret Superstar movieSecret Superstarsecret superstar songsecret superstar release dateAamir khan

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video