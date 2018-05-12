Selena Gomez 'terrified' of recording new album

Los Angeles: Singer Selena Gomez has delayed her third album as she fears recording a flop in the shadow of her hit track 'Revival'.

The 'Come & get it' hitmaker's second solo album was released in 2015 and the star admits she's found it harder than ever to complete the follow-up, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"This has been building for maybe two years," she said during a chat on Apple Music's Beats 1.

"I was really happy with 'Revival', but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record because, for me, it could be like it was a step-down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had," said Gomez.

The singer is currently in the process of 'finishing up' the third album and is yet to decide its release date.

She gave fans a taste of her new music by dropping 'Back to you' on May 10, and quickly cleared up speculation suggesting the song is about her on-off romance with former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old says the song was written with her hit TV drama '13 Reasons Why' in mind.