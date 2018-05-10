Shaan sings Marathi songs for Illayaraja

Mumbai: Singer Shaan says he has had the honour of singing two Marathi numbers for music maestro Illayaraja.

Shaan, 45, on Thursday shared a black and white photograph of himself along with Illayaraja.

"Had the honour of singing two beautiful songs (in Marathi) for the legendary Illayarajaji," Shaan captioned the image.

Details related to the songs have not been shared.

Ilayaraja has worked on over 1,000 Indian films in his illustrious career spanning over four decades. He also made his English debut with cross-cultural romantic drama "Love and Love Only".

Shaan is popular for numbers like "Chand sifarish", "Aal is well", "My dil goes mmmm" and "Deewangi deewangi" among many others.