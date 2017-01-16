Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan revisit evergreen hits – Here’s how
Mumbai: Recreating classic chartbusters and representing them with a modern twist seems to be the latest trend. And Bollywood hunks - Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan – have just proved the aforementioned.
It is January 2017 and we already have recreated versions of three evergreen hits – AR Rahman’s ‘Humma Humma’ from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Bombay’ sung by Remo Fernandez, Laila Main Laila composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, sung by Kanchan and Amit Kumar from ‘Qurbani’ and last but not the least ‘Dil Kya Kare’ from ‘Julie’ sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by Rajesh Roshan.
Interestingly, the recreated versions of the old classics have received mixed response but the actors have done a great job enacting them.
Check out the three songs in the modern avatars here:
The recreated versions of ‘Humma Humma’, ‘Laila Main Laila’ and ‘Dil Kya Kare’ feature Aditya-Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh – Sunny Leone and Hrithik – Yami Gautam respectively.
