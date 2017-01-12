Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan look incredibly gorgeous together - ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ out! WATCH

Mumbai: The much awaited special song ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’ is out! The song sequence, which celebrates the festival of Uttarayan in the film, sees SRK and Mahira doing some Garba dance moves.

Pakistani beauty Mahira, who is all set to make he Bollywood debut opposite none other Shah Rukh, looks incredible gorgeous with him. Their jodi can be put in the list of one of the most beautiful on-screen couples of Hindi cinema.

And you will have to watch the song embedded below to believe us. Check it out for yourself:

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia, ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ has been penned by Javed Akhtar. The special song which has a very rustic tune has been composed by Ram Samapath.

Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.