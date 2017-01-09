Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan look like a dream in red! ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ stills out!

Mumbai: Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled stills from a track titled – ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’ on Monday morning.

SRK, who will be romancing Pakistani actress Mahira on screen for the first time, looks irresistibly chivalrous in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.

At 51, he makes his younger colleagues run for their money and is hence the undisputed king of romance in Bollywood.

The stills from the brand new song will make you go aww!

Check them out here:

Watch the sky light up this week as we release a new song from Raees. #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ZPa1ByAdNO — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) 9 January 2017

A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/peedPxX036 — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) 9 January 2017

Slated to release on January 25, 'Raees' also stars method actors Atul Kulkarni and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.