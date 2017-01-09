close
Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan look like a dream in red! ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ stills out!

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:58
Mumbai: Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled stills from a track titled – ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’ on Monday morning.

SRK, who will be romancing Pakistani actress Mahira on screen for the first time, looks irresistibly chivalrous in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.

At 51, he makes his younger colleagues run for their money and is hence the undisputed king of romance in Bollywood.

The stills from the brand new song will make you go aww!

Check them out here:

Slated to release on January 25, 'Raees' also stars method actors Atul Kulkarni and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:57

