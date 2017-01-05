Shah Rukh Khan fans, attention please! Arijit Singh said something really lovely about the superstar

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not called the King of Romance for no reason. The Bollywood heavyweight, who essayed a few negative characters earlier in his acting career, has become an icon of romance for the youth. And Arijit Singh is one of his greatest fans.

The playback singer, who has sung the song ‘Zaalima’ from SRK’s upcoming film ‘Raees’, is in awe of the actor’s uncanny ability to romance. He took to Twitter to express his awe by writing: “@iamsrk has romantic blood in his body. Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love & Respect. #Zaalima #Raees (sic)”

@iamsrk has romantic blood in his body.Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love & Respect. #Zaalima #Raees — Arijit Singh (@TheArijitSingh) 5 January 2017

SRK displayed humility by giving credit to the young man with a golden voice. He responded by tweeting: “Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai. Thx again. (sic).”

Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai. Thx again. https://t.co/GCzcxKWcdK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 5 January 2017

‘Zaalima’ could turn out to be this year’s love anthem and Arjijit has succeeded in recreating the ‘Gerua’ magic once again almost effortlessly.

Featuring SRK and his Pakistani on screen ladylove Mahira Khan, ‘Raees’ is all set to hit the silverscreen on January 25.