close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of ‘Zaalima’ and its mesmerising!

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:15
Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of ‘Zaalima’ and its mesmerising!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill charm once again by expressing his love for his ‘Raees’ leading lady Mahira Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood, took to Twitter Tuesday night to share the teaser of ‘Zaalima’ a new track from the Rahul Dholakia film.

Displaying his inimitable style, SRK wrote, “Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan (sic).”

And you cannot afford to miss the teaser embedded below:

SRK will be romancing the beauty from across the border for the first time. The superstar has a mammoth fan following in Pakistan and has many admirers there!

It will certainly be interesting to see the kind of chemistry he will be sharing with Mahira on screen.

But after watching the teaser of ‘Zaalima’, we just can’t wait any longer to listen to the full song.

This long wait is proving to be extremely ‘Zaalim’!!!

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.