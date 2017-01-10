Shah Rukh Khan – Mahira Khan all set to wow you with their garba dance

Mumbai: We have seen Shah Rukh Khan perform different dance styles in films but ‘Raees’ will see him do garba for the first time and joining him in the act will be his co-star Mahira Khan.

According to a report, the film will celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti in a special sequence.

On Monday, the makers of the film shared glimpses of the two Khans from a special song titled ‘Udi Udi’ on Twitter.

"Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat and garba is our (referring to Gujarati) state dance. No film rooted in Gujarat can be complete without having either of them... We decided to incorporate a special song which also takes the story forward, " director Rahul Dholakia said in a statement here.

Composed by Ram Sampath, the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia.

The ‘Parzania’ director said that a special manjha (thread) was ordered from Surat for one of the sequences to be shot in the film.

"Shah Rukh's character in the film loves to fly kites. There is a dialogue in the film where Shah Rukh says, 'Agar katne ka darr hota na, toh patang nahi chadhata, firki pakadta," Rahul said.

"A couple of times during the shoot he actually cut his fingers."

Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, the film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies, is set to release on January 25.

Interestingly, the film which was initially scheduled to release on Eid last year alongside Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ will now hit the screens on January 25 and will clash at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan’s home production ‘Kaabil’.

