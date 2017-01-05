Shah Rukh Khan will make you a hopeless romantic – Here’s the latest ‘Zaalima’ teaser

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is hell bent on making you a hopeless romantic! The Badshah of Bollywood who is all set to make a splash as ‘Raees’ has become a Shayar of sorts.

He has been doing all possible things to impress his new on screen ladylove Mahira Khan and here’s one of his latest attempts:

Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega...yaad rakhna. O #Zaalima pic.twitter.com/L2YWgM1bcp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 5 January 2017

Well, we wonder if his ‘Zaalima’ will respond to him!

‘Raees’ directed by Rahul Dholakia will mark the debut of Mahira, who hails from Pakistan and will see SRK essaying the role of a bootlegger.

Set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s, ‘Raees’ also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’ is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’ at the Box Office.