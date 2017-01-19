Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's brilliant chemistry in 'Yeh Ishq Hai' song from 'Rangoon' is a must WATCH!
New Delhi: Bollywood's some of the most talented people are set to entertain the audiences soon. What happens when a maverick filmmaker like Vishal Bhardwaj joins hands with immensely skillful Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan? The result is 'Rangoon'.
Yes! 'Rangoon' will hit the screens on February 24, 2017 and surely from the looks of the trailer and promos, the film has a Vishal Bhardwaj stamp on it. Recently, a new song from the film titled 'Yeh Ishq Hai' has been released and we must say it will give you take you back to the classic feel of Vishal's previous films.
His music is always special and has that melody. Lyrics are penned by the legendary Gulzar and Vishal has composed the music himself, as always. It has been sung by the very soulful Arijit Singh.
The song has a lot of chemistry between Kangana and Shahid which must not be missed at any cost.
Watch the song here:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Beauty And The Beast' teaser poster OUT! Get ready for a magical ride
- Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Shah Rukh Khan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what you should know
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
- Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan revisit evergreen hits – Here’s how
- David Guetta concert: Mumbai, Delhi gig rescheduled to January 15
- Musical tribute to Kaifi Azmi on 98th birth anniversary
- David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled – Here's why