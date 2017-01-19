close
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's brilliant chemistry in 'Yeh Ishq Hai' song from 'Rangoon' is a must WATCH!

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut&#039;s brilliant chemistry in &#039;Yeh Ishq Hai&#039; song from &#039;Rangoon&#039; is a must WATCH!
New Delhi: Bollywood's some of the most talented people are set to entertain the audiences soon. What happens when a maverick filmmaker like Vishal Bhardwaj joins hands with immensely skillful Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan? The result is 'Rangoon'.

Yes! 'Rangoon' will hit the screens on February 24, 2017 and surely from the looks of the trailer and promos, the film has a Vishal Bhardwaj stamp on it. Recently, a new song from the film titled 'Yeh Ishq Hai' has been released and we must say it will give you take you back to the classic feel of Vishal's previous films.

His music is always special and has that melody. Lyrics are penned by the legendary Gulzar and Vishal has composed the music himself, as always. It has been sung by the very soulful Arijit Singh.

The song has a lot of chemistry between Kangana and Shahid which must not be missed at any cost.

Watch the song here:

