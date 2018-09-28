हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's 'Urvashi' song is high on glamour—Watch

The new 'Urvashi' number is high on glamour and exudes sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Shahid and Kiara.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's 'Urvashi' song is high on glamour—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and gorgeous Kiara Advani have joined forces for Telugu drama 'Arjun Reddy' remake. But before that, the two have featured in a special dance number 'Urvashi'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has rehashed the number. The original 'Urvashi' song is from 1994 Telugu film titled 'Kadhalan'. It was used in Hindi film 'Hum Se Hai Muqabala' featuring Prabhudheva and Nagma. The music was by the maestro A R Rahman.

It was sung by A R Rahman, Noel James & Shanker Mahadevan.

Watch the remix version:

The new 'Urvashi' number is high on glamour and exudes sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Shahid and Kiara.

Meanwhile, 'Arjun Reddy' remake will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will soon go floors. The original Telugu drama was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, and produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga's company Bhadrakali pictures.

It features Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana play pivotal roles. 

