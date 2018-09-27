हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor wants Urvashi to 'take it easy' - Check out teaser

The Music maestro's Urvashi Urvashi from the Tamil film Kadhalan starring Prabhudheva and Nagma will now feature in a new avatar in Shahid's film.  

Mumbai: It is definitely the season of remakes and remixes. Filmmakers in Bollywood are busy remaking regional super-hit films in Hindi and recreating popular tracks of the 1990s. Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy remake too will have a chartbuster of the era ruled by AR Rahman.

The Music maestro's Urvashi Urvashi from the Tamil film Kadhalan starring Prabhudheva and Nagma will now feature in a new avatar in Shahid's film. Yo Yo Honey Singh will add his magical touch to the song which is already a massive success not just in Tamil but Telugu and Hindi too.

Shahid took to Twitter Wednesday evening to share the teaser of the recreated track.

Take a look at it here:

Shahid is all set to star in the remake of Arjun Reddy originally featuring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

"I wanted to try this part and see what I can do with this. I was curious enough to take it on and excited enough to not let it go."

The "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" actor said he thoroughly enjoyed Arjun Reddy as a viewer.

"I usually don`t watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc... is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well," Shahid told IANS in an interview.

The Hindi remake will also star Kiara Advani.

(With IANS inputs)

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor songsUrvashi take it easyAR Rahman songsYo Yo Honey SinghArjun Reddy remake

