Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta to reunite for music video

Pic courtesy: @vrushyy (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor-dancer-host Shantanu Maheshwari will reunite with his former Dil Dostii Dance (D3) co-star Vrushika Mehta for an upcoming music video.

The song has been sung by Aditi Singh Sharma. 

"I am very happy to be working with Vrushika once again. We will be dancing together after a long time, and will definitely relive some D3 memories too. I am also happy that Aditi Sharma will be voicing our track," Shantanu said in a statement.

"She has a lovely voice and I love listening to her music. 'Raabta' from her songs' list is one of my favourites. The theme of the video is a romantic one and so, it's going to be a new experience," he added.

