Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's dance number 'Milegi Milegi' teaser out—Watch

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming venture 'Stree' is a horror comedy and will be hitting the screens on August 31, 2018. They will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time.

The makers have shared the teaser of the first song 'Milegi Milegi' and it looks like a crazy dance number. It features the lead pair of Shraddha and Rajkummar. The actress took to Twitter and shared the link with the caption: “Bas ek din mein khatam hoga aap sabka intezaar! #KalMilegi”

The song will be unveiled on August 2, 2018. A few days back, the trailer of 'Stree' was released and it created quite a stir on social media. It has been directed by Amar Kaushik. It has been produced by Raj Nidimoru-Krishna D.K and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

'Stree' is based on the urban legend, Nale Ba, which talks about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. There are several comic punches in the horror comedy drama and the trailer has garnered a positive response.

The music for the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.