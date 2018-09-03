Shreya Ghoshal lends her voice to Gujarati ‘Natsamrat’

New Delhi: Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal has recently lent her voice for the Gujarati adaptation of ‘Natsamrat’ which is directed by Jayant Gilatar and is a Jhamu Sughand presentation produced under the banner of Sughand films and is also produced by Ravindra Tendulkar.

She will be seen singing a Gujarati song called ‘Jat- Jao’ in the film along with Alap Desai and lyrics are written by Dilip Rawal. The song has already become famous amongst the Gujarati crowd. The fans would also get a double delight as at the voice of Shreya Ghoshal well-known actors Dipika Chikalia and Siddharth Rangeria would be seen on screen enjoying in the Rann of Kutch in traditional Gujarati costumes.

When spoken to the director about the Shreya Ghoshal he said, “Shreya Ghoshal has already done a few songs in Gujarati and she is always appreciated by the audiences and when she recorded the songs I was very happy with the final recording and I believe it is going to touch the hearts of the Gujarati audience.”

‘Jat-Jao’ is officially released by Zee Music on their Youtube page and the movie released on August 30, 2018.