Simmba new song: Ranveer Singh shows off his 'Lavani' skills in 'Aala Re Aala'-Watch

New Delhi: The makers of Simmba staring superstar Ranveer Singh and newbie Sara Ali Khan, have dropped the third song from the film. The song is a peppy track which has been picturised on the lead actor Ranveer Singh.  

Dressed in a red shirt, khaki pants and aviators, Ranveer makes a smashing entry as a cop. The actor can be seen shaking legs with hundreds of women dressed in traditional Marathi attire.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the makers treated us with a reboot of 'Tere Bin' rendered by the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The song is a new version of the classic 'Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Mera Dholna' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. 'Tere Bin' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur.

Ranveer and Sara's chemistry in all the songs is crackling and we can't wait to see them together on-screen!

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Her debut 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics and the young actress has been appreciated for her performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', fans eagerly await Sara's next.

'Simmba' is helmed by Rohit Shetty and it expected to be a major crowd puller. The film will hit the screens on December 28.

 

