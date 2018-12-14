हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan take us on a romantic ride in 'Tere Bin' song—Watch

The latest song to be released is titled 'Tere Bin' and it is a blissful, romantic ride

Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan take us on a romantic ride in &#039;Tere Bin&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba' is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. Fans are excited to see Ranveer's first film after his wedding with Deepika Padukone and what makes the film even more special is that it is Sara Ali Khan's second film after her debut with 'Kedarnath'!

With a few days left for the release, makers have started releasing songs from the entertainer.

The latest song to be released is titled 'Tere Bin' and it is a blissful, romantic ride. The song is a new version of the classic 'Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Mera Dholna' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. 'Tere Bin' has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur.

Without wasting much time, check out the song here:

The picturesque backdrop of Switzerland is like a feather on the hat to the song. Ranveer and Sara's chemistry is crackling and we can't wait to watch them together on-screen!

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. Her debut 'Kedarnath' has received a thumbs up from audience as well as critics and the young actress has been appreciated for her performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', fans eagerly await Sara's next.

'Simmba' is helmed by Rohit Shetty and it expected to be a major crowd puller. The film will hit the screens on December 28.

