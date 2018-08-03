हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swag Saha Nahi Jaye

Sonakshi Sinha shows off her dance moves in 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' song from 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'—Watch

The comedy-drama is slated to release on August 24, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming venture 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' is high on the buzzword. The makers have unveiled a new dance number 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' and it's a typical peppy chartbuster track. The song is colourful and has some kickass moves.

 The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz; produced by Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. It happens to be the sequel to 2016 hit film 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.

Watch the song here:

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' stars Diana Penty who was also the lead in original along with and Sonakshi Sinha. It has an ensemble star cast consisting of Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana playing pivotal parts.

Abhay Deol was also seen in the original along with Diana. The music has been composed by Sohail Sen in the film.

So, are you excited to watch this entertaining ride?

 

 

