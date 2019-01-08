हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' title song is a soothing romantic number—Watch

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hits the screens on February 1, 2019.

Sonam Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga&#039; title song is a soothing romantic number—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: As soon as you hear the soothing music of Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' title song, you will be taken to the world of 90s. Yes! The makers have kept the essence of the original intact with new voice adding a fresh taste.

The title track of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' has been unveiled and it taps the beautiful, old world chemistry shown between the lead pair of Sonam and Rajkummar. Also, watching real life father-daughter duo of Anil and Sonam Kapoor together makes for an interesting deal.

Watch the soothing song here:

The title song has been sung by Darshan Raval, Rochak Kohli and the music is composed by Rochak Kohli. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini. The original song was composed by the legendary RD Burman and lyrics were by veteran writer Javed Akhtar.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hits the screens on February 1, 2019.

 

