Stars honour Avicci at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Washington: Stars paid tribute to Swedish musician Tim Bergling, popularly known as Avicii, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The superstar DJ-producer-artist was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20.

Before presenting the Top 100 Songs award, The Chainsmokers` Alex Pall said, "We`d like to take a moment and talk about our friend, Avicii."His partner Drew Taggart added, "His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us."

"He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways, and simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community," Taggart said, as reported by Billboard. Halsey then concluded the tribute, adding: "Everyone that worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful - and it`s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues."