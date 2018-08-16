हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye song

Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor weave the magic of love in 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye'—Watch

This romantic number is simply a delight to hear!

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to make a splash on silver screens with their horror-comedy 'Stree'. Ever since the hilarious trailer of the movie has been released, the audience is curious to watch the whole film! 'Stree' looks like the perfect blend of drama, horror, romance and comedy. Expectations from the film are quite high and as the release date inches closer, makers have started releasing songs of the film.

The latest song to have been unveiled is 'Nazar Na Lag Jaye' and this romantic number is simply a delight to hear!

Shraddha took to Twitter to share the song. She wrote, “Pehla pyaar bahut keemti hota hai, buri nazar se bachaake rakhna! #NazarNaLagJaaye out now:”

Check out the song here:

'Stree' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee and is scheduled to release on August 31, 2018.

'Stree' is set in the backdrop of a town called Chanderi and has music composed by hit-maker duo Sachin-Jigar.

