हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sui Dhaaga- Made In India

Sui Dhaaga- Made In India: Chaav Laaga song featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan is pure romance - Watch

The song depicts their innocent romance and the love blossoming between them.   

Sui Dhaaga- Made In India: Chaav Laaga song featuring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan is pure romance - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga- Made In India have unveiled the first song from the film. Titled Chaav Laaga, the song depicts Mamta (Anushka) and Mauji's (Varun) romantic journey.

The song depicts their innocent romance and the love blossoming between them. 

Mamta inspires her husband to take up a profession that will help him earn his livelihood with dignity. Her support and ambitions inspire him and he pursues tailoring as his profession. The two support each other through thick and thin to realise their dreams.

Take a look at the song here:

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film will see Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."

The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.

Tags:
Sui Dhaaga- Made In IndiaAnushka SharmaVarun DhawanSui Dhaaga- Made In India songsAnu Malik

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close