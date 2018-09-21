हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sui Dhaaga - Made in India

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India: Sab Badhiya Hai song featuring Varun Dhawan will give you TGIF feels

Mumbai: The makers of Sui Dhaaga - Made In India starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Sab Badhiya Hai, the song has a very rustic feel.

Check out the song sung, composed and penned by Sukhwinder Singh -Salman Ali, Anu Malik and penned by the music composer and Varun Grover.

Varun would be sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma for the first time in a film. The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film presented by the Yash Raj Films' banner is slated to hit theatres on September 28.

