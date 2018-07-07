Sukhwinder Singh becomes the voice of every Khan in Bollywood, talks about working with Rajkumar Hirani for 'Sanju'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bollywood's renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh will be the voice of many big faces this year. While on one hand Sukhwinder's song 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' from 'Sanju' has received a lot of appreciation, the singer is also quite excited about his upcoming project. 

In the upcoming days, Sukhwinder will sing for many big films including Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'.

The singer, in an interview with Zee, said that when he went to see the movie 'Sanju' in theatre, he could hear the voice of himself crying more than other people sitting around him. The singer further added that when he went to watch the film for the second time, he got emotional again. 

Apart from 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh', the singer's much popular 'Chak De ..' song makes him quite emotional.

Singh shared the experience of working with director Rajkumar Hirani during the film 'Sanju'.

The singer revealed that he had asked Hirani for coffee but the latter invited him to lunch. Singh deliberately went late for the meeting so that he wouldn't take much of the director's time. However, Singh was shocked when he reached his office. 

Hirani had waited till 4:00 and had lunch only when Sukhwinder reached. 

Although the talented singer cannot reveal much about the songs of his upcoming films, he shared his happiness with the fact that he is going to be the voice of every Khan.
 
The singer is elated to sing a song for Shahrukh Khan in 'Zero' and for Aamir Khan in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

