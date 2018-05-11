Sunny Leone in Canadian artiste's music video

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian actress Sunny Leone has joined forces with Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent, UpsideDown, for the video of the song "Got it all".

It also features The PropheC, a Canadian singer-songwriter of Indian descent.

"We continue to push the boundaries of music by incorporating our culture and with the help of like-minded creatives. I'm grateful we are turning our dreams into reality," UpsideDown, known for hits like Mickey Singh's "Phone" and Jasmin Walia's "Temple", said in a statement.

The PropheC believes UpsideDown has created his own lane in terms of production and "I am proud to be apart of it and continue to push our boundaries".

UpsideDown and The PropheC take on the role of handymen in their music video who head to work at Sunny's mansion.

Sunny said: "UpsideDown and The PropheC were great to work with. It's an exciting time for North American Punjabi music."

The music video has been executive produced by Urban Asian Music and promoted by 360 Worldwide.