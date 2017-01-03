Sunny Leone's 'Laila' from 'Raees' hits the BIG 50! Watch song in case you missed it

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming venture 'Raees' is on everybody's must watch list this month. The film which stars SRK in a total badass gangster avatar is garnering attention not just because it is going to be 2017's first SRK release but also because of its amazing number featuring Sunny Leone.

The 'Babydoll' turned Laila this time and people can't stop watching the song on loop. Need proof? Well, the song has already crossed 50 million views on YouTube and that is solid proof in itself.

Sunny in 'Laila Main Laila' looks sizzling undoubtedly and with SRK in one frame, you possibly can't keep the excitement level at bay. 'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is set to storm the cinemas on January 25, 2017, clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.

Recently, SRK released two new posters of the film wherein one had him posing with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The posters have created a stir already as fans really want to jump their calendars.

Watch the 'Laila Main Laila' song from 'Raees' in case you missed it!