Sunny Leone's song 'It's Hot' from her biopic will give you TGIF feels - Watch

Mumbai: A song titled 'It's Hot' from Sunny Leone's biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is out and it's peppy. The track showcases Sunny's flamboyance, style and attitude towards life.

Sung by Naquita D'souza, the song reflects Sunny's personality.

The Hindi portion of the song is penned by Anant while the English segments have been written by Tallz, Trey Ewald, Vidya Sethu and Rahul Popawala. The music is composed by Tallz while the video has been filmed by Aditya Datt.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is a ZEE5 Original starring Sunny Leone. The biopic will narrate Karenjit Kaur's journey from being a middle-class Sikh girl based in Canada to her transformation into Sunny Leone, an adult film star and subsequently a Bollywood diva.

The sensational drama highlights the hardships faced by Sunny during her growing up years until she becomes the celebrity she is today. Interestingly, she is India's most googled star, reports suggest.

The biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.