हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen reacts to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' song—Here's what she said

The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka.

Sushmita Sen reacts to Nora Fatehi&#039;s &#039;Dilbar&#039; song—Here&#039;s what she said

New Delhi: John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee's 'Satyamev Jayate' hit it off on the right note. The film also became the talking point especially after Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' song grabbed maximum eyeballs. The song was rehashed from the 1999 release 'Sirf Tum' starring Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor.

Nora's belly dance act won many hearts and the song smoothly crossed 100 million views on YouTube within days of its release. Now, the original 'Dilbar' girl Sushmita Sen was asked about the song recently and she praised Nora.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Sush was present at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018 and during the media interaction, she was asked to comment on the remix song. She said, “Nora was absolutely fantastic in it and my favourite part of this song are the first two lines, which they added and is very well done. The remix is also very well done. Nora has absolutely killed it but I still like the original version more.”

The remix version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanusali and Ikka. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka. Do not miss the flute used in the song which has been played by Naveen.

'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively. 

Tags:
Sushmita SenDilbar songNora FatehiBollywooddilbarSatyamev Jayate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close