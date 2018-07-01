Taylor Swift in great place both 'career and love wise'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pop star Taylor Swift is in the best phase of her life both in terms of career and love. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Pop star Taylor Swift is in the best phase of her life both in terms of career and love. 

According to People magazine, the 28-year-old singer, who has been on road since May with her Reputation tour, is happy with the success of her tour and feels positive about her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

"She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She's in a very good place," a source told the publication, adding that Alwyn is attending concert dates whenever he can.

Last month, Alwyn and his family attended Swift's tour opening night in Arizona where she reportedly gave him a coy shout-out while singing her hit song "Gorgeous."

Although the couple have purposefully been keeping their relationship under wraps since they began dating more than a year ago, they were last spotted together in May, hanging out at a pub in North London. 

