There's a drama queen in me: Neha Kakkar

Mumbai: Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who features in her latest music video 'Oh Humsafar' with actor Himansh Kohli, says there has been a streak of a drama queen in her since childhood.

Neha and Himansh praised each other wholeheartedly and said they would love to collaborate again.

Himansh told IANS: "This is my first music video and the song has a lovely melody. It a beautiful romantic number. This collaboration will remain a special one. I think apart from singing, Neha could be a good actress. Her screen presence is engaging and I think she should start acting in films."

Floored by the praise, Neha said: "We are the best of buddies and we really love and care for each other. I think that equation has translated on-screen in the video. I am glad that people liked watching us together."

She added: "There is a drama queen in me as I love acting, and I used to stand in front of the mirror and act since my childhood. But I have never thought of acting. Now that Himansh has been constantly telling me to do it, let's see."

Himansh, who has appeared in films like "Yaariyan" and "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", wants to work with Neha in films in the near feature.

"Now that people have seen us together on-screen and liked it, I so wish to work with her in a film."

To this, Neha said: "I guess Himansh should try singing and that is how we can collaborate together."

He quipped: "Well, I am a good bathroom singer. If I am trying my hand in singing, the song has to be recorded in a bathroo."

The Song "Oh humsafar" is composed by Tonny Kakkar and produced by T-Series.