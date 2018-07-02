हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

This Kerala man's soulful voice will leave you speechless, Shankar Mahadevan shares video on Twitter-Watch

The video has been shared by Bollywood singer/composer Shankar Mahadevan on his Twitter handle.

New Delhi: The internet has been treating its audience with the most bogus and cringe-worthy talents of late but much to our delight, this time the video that is going viral on social media is a pure marvel.  The video has been shared by Bollywood singer/composer Shankar Mahadevan on his Twitter handle.

A video now going viral features a man, identified as a daily wage labourer, sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from a famous Kamal Hassan Film Vishwaroopam. The song has been originally sung by Shankar Mahadevan and composed by the famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, as per 

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shankar wrote, "This is called fruit of labour!
When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy???
How can I trace him?
Need help & would like to work with him."

 
Not Just Mahadevan, even Gopi Sundar has become his fan. Both Shankar and Gopi were on a mission to trace him and record a song with him. 

According to an Indian Express report, the singer had no clue that he his video would go viral and he also revealed that a driver recorded it and posted it on social media. The video was first noticed by his sister's husband who resides in Kuwait.

Noted music composer Gopi Sunder told IE that he will get him to record a song.“Will try to get him to sing in my next song. Singing after learning is different from singing after listening to a song. Rakesh is a talented guy,” Sundar told the daily.

