हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Vashmalle full video song out - Watch

Vashmalle is a foot-tapping rustic number sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh.  

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan&#039;s Vashmalle full video song out - Watch

Mumbai: The songs in Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan have been mighty impressive. The music for the film composed by Ajay-Atul is like a breath of fresh air. And Vashmalle song is no different.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, the song been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya  has been picturised on Aamir and Big B. It is a foot-tapping rustic number. The makers unveiled the full video of the song on YouTube on Thursday.

Take a look at the video here:

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and English actor Lloyd Owen, failed to live up to the hype and expectations. The film got a bumper opening but failed to keep up the momentum at the Box Office.

'Thugs of Hindostan' went on to become the top-grossing film of this year by minting over Rs 50 crores on the opening day. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across the country during the auspicious festival of Diwali (November 8).

Set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAamir khanVashmalleVashmalle full songThugs of Hindostan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close