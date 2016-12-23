Tony Kakkar's latest single 'Teri Kamar Pe' feat Bohemia bails out love lessons!

New Delhi: Our much-loved Punjabi singer Tony Kakkar is back and how! After giving us a soothing romantic track 'Das Ki Karan', Tony has now come up with a party anthem 'Teri Kamar Pe' featuring popular rapper Bohemia.

In this song, Tony teaches you how to woo your lady crush!

Excited much?

The gorgeous looking Gauahar Khan plays Tony's love interest in the single and you will surely love the track. We bet, this magical duo - Tony and Bohemia - is definitely one to watch out for!

Tony knows how to set the party mood right and this song is indeed going to be played on loop this new year!