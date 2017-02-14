Valentine’s Day 2017: Top 5 songs to express love like a true Bollywood fan

Mumbai: Songs are an integral part of living. They help us in expressing our feelings through words that are lyrically woven and melodiously composed. Songs convey love and express emotions of varied kinds. Its Valentine’s Day today and romance is in the air.

And on this day, if you wish to convey your feelings to that special someone in your life, then what better way than singing Bollywood songs that ooze romance and love.

Check out our TOP 5 picks for your Valentine’s Day celebrations:

Jeena Jeena

Bol Na

Sab Tera

Soch Na Sake

Tere Sang Yaara

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Valentine’s Day