Valentine’s Day 2017: Top 5 songs to express love like a true Bollywood fan
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:41
Pic courtesy: Thinkstock image for representation purpose only.
Mumbai: Songs are an integral part of living. They help us in expressing our feelings through words that are lyrically woven and melodiously composed. Songs convey love and express emotions of varied kinds. Its Valentine’s Day today and romance is in the air.
And on this day, if you wish to convey your feelings to that special someone in your life, then what better way than singing Bollywood songs that ooze romance and love.
Check out our TOP 5 picks for your Valentine’s Day celebrations:
Jeena Jeena
Bol Na
Sab Tera
Soch Na Sake
Tere Sang Yaara
Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Valentine’s Day
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:41
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shahid Kapoor's soldier look from 'Rangoon' is rough and tough!
- Valentine’s Day 2017: Top 5 songs to express love like a true Bollywood fan
- Sagarika Ghatge talks about rumours of dating Zaheer Khan
- Valentine’s Day 2017: Kapil Sharma shares personal quote about ‘Love’!
- Valentine’s Day 2017: Simple hair, makeup hacks partner will love
- Honey Singh's 'Dheere Dheere Se' becomes first Indian song to cross 200 million views on YouTube
- Grammy Awards: Adele's emotional George Michael tribute will melt your heart - Watch
- Grammy Awards 2017: Donald Trump targeted again, called 'President Agent Orange'
- Grammy 2017: Indian Tabla player Sandeep Das’s collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma wins award, Anoushka Shankar loses
- Seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau dies at 76